Yesterday, while penning down his thoughts for the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, director Abhinav Kashyap also opened up on the gang that rules Bollywood. Abhinav Kashyap claimed that the Khan family has sabotaged his career and hurled accusations at Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan. In fact, he went further to say that the police can grab the Khans if anything wrong were to happen to him after this post. Now, Arbaaz Khan has spoken up on the same.

In a conversation with Bombay Times, Arbaaz Khan revealed that he is going to take a legal action against Abhinav Kashyap for spreading lies. While in an interview with Hindutan Times, Arbaaz Khan said, we have already taken legal action even before this post; it was after his earlier post (when Kashyap spoke about having differences with Arbaaz and Salman and led him to step down from the Dabangg franchise). We have had no communication with Abhinav since we started working on Dabangg 2. We parted ways professionally. Don’t know where all this coming from. We are taking legal action.”

In an old interview, Arbaaz also talked about a few previous instances where Kashyap could be seen making contradictory statements. He was quoted saying, “Arbaaz ka zindagi ka experience mujhse zyaada hai. Aur woh aisa nahi hai ki anjaan hai uss subject se. Woh bhi uss subject se utne hi jude hue hai jitna ki main juda hua hoon. Haala ki pehle part mein who as a producer-actor jude the, iss baar as producer-director jud jayenge. Toh bohot achchi baat hai.”

Click here to check Abhinav’s post on Facebook.

My appeal to the Government to launch a detailed investigation. Rest in peace Sushant Singh Rajput… Om Shanti..

He continued, “Agar Dabangg 2 se Arbaaz ke career ko bohot bada boost milta hai toh mujhse zyaada khush shayad hi koi ho. Aur main taali bajane ke liye taiyyar Hoon. Mere hat jaane se Dabangg brand rukta nahi hai, Dabangg ki rail gaadi chalti rahegi. Main nahi toh Arbaaz Khan chala lenge, Arbaaz Khan nahi toh koi aur chalayega. Maaza isme yeh hai ki yeh gaadi chal rahi hai.”

