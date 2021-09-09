Arbaaz Khan’s Girlfriend Giorgia Andriani Flaunted Her Bold Look In Printed Bikini, Video Viral!

Italian supermodel-turned-B-town actress Giorgia Andriani is always in the limelight due to her stunning pictures, videos and amazing dance moves. Recently, the actress crossed half a million followers on her Instagram and she celebrated the occasion like a virtual fest. The perfect figure of Giorgia Andriani is her identity. Once again the actress has shown her bold acts.

Giorgia Andriani has posted a video on Instagram, which has been covered on social media. The actress is wearing a Floral print bikini in this video. She is seen having a lot of fun on the beach. In the background of the video, the actress has put a song on ‘Goa Wale Beach…’. The video of the actress has become viral as soon as it comes on social media. The actress is looking very beautiful in the video. She is seen playing with water and sand.

Sharing this video, Giorgia Andriani wrote in the caption, ‘Beach Mode On’. Seeing the video, it is clear that the actress has gone to the beach for a photoshoot. She is giving bold poses sitting on the sand on the beach. She is also seen running on the beach. Georgia’s style is very much liked by the fans and this time the same has happened. Fans have gone crazy seeing the actress in this look.

His fans have commented fiercely on the post of Giorgia Andriani. One user has written, ‘Hey, everyone must have died in Giorgia Goa.’ Apart from this, praising comments are also coming. Within 24 hours, this Giorgia video has been viewed many times and has received thousands of comments.

Let us inform that Arbaaz Khan has been in a relationship with Giorgia (Giorgia Andriani) for a long time after separating from Malaika Arora. However, there is no news yet about when the two will get married.