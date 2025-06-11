Arbaaz Khan’s Wife Sshura Khan Spotted Amid Pregnancy Buzz, Says She’s ‘Feeling Better’ More Read Here!!!

Sshura Khan, Arbaaz Khan’s second wife, has been in the spotlight lately amid ongoing pregnancy speculation. She was recently spotted by paparazzi, who inquired about her well-being.

Arbaaz Khan and his wife, Sshura Khan, have been making headlines lately, with growing speculation around Sshura’s pregnancy. Earlier this year, rumours began swirling after the couple was seen outside a women’s health clinic, though the buzz eventually faded due to a lack of official confirmation. However, the talk reignited after the two were recently spotted on a dinner date. Most recently, on June 10, 2025, Sshura was once again seen by the paparazzi, and her subtle reaction has only added fuel to the pregnancy rumours.

Sshura Khan says she is doing better amid the pregnancy buzz

Arbaaz Khan’s wife, Sshura Khan, was recently spotted stepping out of her car and heading toward a building when paparazzi caught the moment on camera. The video, shared by an entertainment portal, shows Sshura dressed in a yellow co-ord set featuring a loose short kurta and matching shorts. She greeted the paps with a cheerful “hello” and a smile. When a paparazzo asked, “Kaise ho aap?” she responded with a brief “Good.” Another followed up with, “Ma’am, health kaisi hai aapki abhi?” to which she replied, “Better.” Though no official statement has been made regarding her health, her responses and recent choice of loose-fitting outfits have fueled speculation about a possible pregnancy.

Arbaaz Khan earlier reacted to his wife, Sshura Khan’s pregnancy buzz

Just a few days ago, on June 4, 2025, celebrity couple Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura Khan were spotted enjoying a cozy dinner date. As they stepped out, paparazzi congratulated them, making the couple blush. They smiled and responded with a polite “thank you.” What really fueled the pregnancy rumors, however, was Arbaaz’s lighthearted exchange with the photographers. In a video from the moment, as the couple was about to leave, one of the photographers said, “Jaane do,” prompting Arbaaz to laugh and respond: “Aap log bhi jaane do.” Then, after assuring that his wife had taken the car seat safely, the actor addressed the paps and said: “Kabhi kabhi samjha karo.”

Sshura Khan’s pregnancy buzz

Speculation about Sshura Khan’s pregnancy began earlier this year. On April 15, 2025, an entertainment portal shared a video showing Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura outside a women’s health clinic, fueling rumors that the couple might be expecting. However, with no official confirmation from the two, the buzz soon faded. In May 2025, the couple was seen together again, with Arbaaz gently holding Sshura’s hand and helping her take careful steps down a staircase, further sparking curiosity.

A few days later, Sshura was spotted once again, this time in an icy blue loose cord-set featuring a top and shorts, an outfit choice often used by celebrity moms to subtly conceal a baby bump. While the couple has remained silent on the pregnancy rumors, neither confirming nor denying them, their recent public appearances have only intensified the speculation.

