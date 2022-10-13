Are Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani Getting Married Soon? Actor’s Brother Confirms!

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are taking their relationship to a higher level. A source said, “Shaadi 2023 mein hogi aur yeh pucca hai. Aakhir dono ko ek doosre se inteha pyaar hai aur dono shaadi mein vishwas rakhte hain (They will become man and spouse in 2023. The two of them trust in the institurion of marriage)”

Neither the month nor the date has yet been fixed- but the two families in question have held preliminary discussions as to whether to start taking preparations for marriage. Jackky’s father, Vashu Bhagnani, is one hell of a man when it comes to making movies – and he leaves no stone unturned to celebrate his son. Yes, the occasion will be a big one.

Rakul Preet’s brother, Aman, almost revealed the details. He said, “Rakul has acted in a couple of projects by Jackky Bhagnani. Marriage is obviously on the cards, but nothing is concrete yet. She will announce it on her own when she decides to get married. I would know if it was happening. Marriage is the climax of any relationship. Jackky is one of the top producers of Indian cinema and he has lots of ambitious projects in mind, in fact, both of them are very busy people. So, they have their own goals.”

Indeed, Mr Aman didn’t deny it. Isn’t it? Also, think about it, it was she who had first announced their romantic tale via online entertainment. Seems like Rakul will first confirm their details of marriage. We like ladies who lead.