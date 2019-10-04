Are Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif Dating? Here’s The Truth

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

With back-to-back hit films in his kitty, 2018 proved to be a wonderful year for Vicky Kaushal. The Masaan debutant has carved a niche for himself in the industry. Tall dark handsome Vicky Kaushal who had no godfather in the industry started grabbing eyeballs, and even before we could realize we had already fallen in love with him. It was last year when Vicky started dating television actress Harleen Sethi. They were often spotted on dates and movies. And within a few months after they started dating news came and broke our hearts. Vicky had broken up with Harleen and although no specified reason has come up but the alleged link up with Katrina Kaif was imposed as one of the causes.

Rumours of Vicky Kaushal dating Katrina have been floating since the longest time. The two were also spotted together on several occasions and it only added fuel to the existing rumours. Now Vick Kaushal’s common friends have revealed to ET, “Katrina and Vicky are very much single and are not dating. The couple flirts when they meet, but there is nothing serious going on between the two. Contrary to reports, Vicky and Katrina are not in a relationship.”

At the Zee Cine Awards where Vicky and Kartik were hosting the show. When Katrina won the best actress award for her film Zero Vicky asked her, “How’s the josh” To which Katrina replied “High Sir”, leaving Vicky blushing. Seeing the camaraderie between the two between the couple, Vicky’s co-host ended up saying “High Sir?, Haaye Sir” leaving both of them blushing. On Koffee with Karan Katrina had revealed that she would like to work with Vicky as they would make a great pair.

Katrina Kaif had once opened up about link-up reports with Vicky Kaushal. In an interview with SpotBoye.com, she was quoted as saying, “It doesn’t even matter. These rumours are part and parcel of our life. Now I have that maturity to understand all that matters is the work that you do. That’s what will make you sustain, that’s what the audience loves you for or judge you on.”

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in the hit film Bharat starring Salman Khan and will be next seen in Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar.