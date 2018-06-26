Male chauvinism is that when males consider themselves superior to females for no underlying reason as such. It has been since centuries that males have considered themselves better than females. Men have even ill-treated woman and pushed them to domestic fronts as well in the past. There has been a lot of struggle on females end however are we still the ones who are nurturing the male chauvinist behavior?

Here are behaviors expressed by women who nurture male chauvinism unknowingly:

Leadership roles in the hands of the males

From the very beginning, males are given the leadership roles in family sidelining the women. Leadership roles should be equally divided on the basis of the calibre and not the gender. This is mostly done by the women of the family. Like a mother would always try to give a lot of importance to her son. It would help in incubating male chauvinism in son’s ideologies. These ideologies when later are expressed; it becomes very difficult for the society to curb it down.

Mother-in-law acts as a monster in law

Mostly when we hear about cases of domestic violence or dowry deaths the mother in law is involved in it. Mother in law, who is a woman herself, simply forgets about the fact that the other girl who has come into the family has also lost all the things she had lost when she had got married. Rather they mostly tend to be revengeful and decide to do all the things their mothers-in-law had done to them. This keeps on making the cycle go on and go forth.

Believing in stereotypical ideas

In today’s society as well, it is very common for us to hear people giving remarks like “pakka lady driver hogi tabhi toh aise chala rahi hai” or “dehko kapde kaise pehen ke ja rahi hai”. Our ignorance of these statements or taking them lightly as a joke also allows incubating male chauvinism in the society. It makes the other person believe that we women are okay with such remarks and believe in them. Simple statements and remarks allow them to believe that they are superior to us in all aspects.

Making judgmental comments about successful women

Most men believe that a woman has achieved the position not because of her calibre or skill set. They feel that she has been successful in achieving it through sex or by sampling talking her boss into giving her promotion. When most men feel this way and talk about it with their partners or their female colleagues, they simply agree with it or ignore it. It is rarely seen that they stand up for that woman about whom they are making this remark. That one remark which is stopped at that time stops helps in stopping the male chauvinism to grow as it has been growing since past so many centuries.

Feeling proud of your son or brother if he acts as a stud

It sounds really cool for men to act like a stud. It is mostly appreciated by their own mothers and sister when they act like one. However, at the same time, they feel really bad if he decides to get into a serious relationship. The women of the family feel bad because they feel that the authority is going into the hand of the woman he loves. People need to realize now that it is not true. There is no power game. Anyone can just love anyone. The concept of stud should not be motivated by families because the girl your son is objectifying is also a human and has feeling too!