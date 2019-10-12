Are You Getting Facial Lines And Wrinkles On Your Face? Read Ahead To Know What It Means

Share

Forehead Wrinkles:

Too many forehead wrinkles suggest a frustrated and hard life and no gains from pains. The clear and fine forehead lines less than three are the best. Those who have forehead lines before the age of 35 know what’s what early. For women, the forehead lines appearing in early age suggest the unfavourable marriage while for men, the lines indicate starting a career early. The forehead lines appearing after the age of 35 is better for women and 40 for men.

Winkles Between The eyebrows:

In physiognomy, the area between eyebrows is called ophryon, which presents one’s prospect and salary. People who have wrinkles here often cannot control their own actions; they are impatient, capricious and highly stressed by life. Men worry about material life but are quite lucky with the opposite sex and popular among women. For women, wrinkles between eyebrows indicate they are not satisfied with the current emotional life.

Cheekbone Wrinkles:

Cheekbone wrinkles are related with career. If wrinkles, horizontal or vertical, form gradually on your cheekbone, you should beware of your words and deeds and keep low-key, or you will lose your power. Wrinkles on the outer cheekbone indicate the laboring life.

Cheek Lines:

Cheek Lines (also Fa Ling Lines, Nasolabial Folds, or Laugh Lines) are two lines that run from each side of the nose to the corners of the mouth. In face reading, the Assistant Palace is located here, which is a symbol of order and majesty. Cheek lines show one’s power, executive capability and ability to manage subordinates and the obedience of one’s underlings. Good cheek lines are clear, beautiful, neither deep nor shallow. The short or broken cheek lines with patch, scar or mole are inauspicious.