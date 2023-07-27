Are Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Back Together? Ex- Lovers Fuels Reconciliation Rumours!

After a long time, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have fuelled relationship rumours. Zayn and Gigi split up following an intense dispute with Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid. Continue reading!

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid were one of the sexiest couples on the block while they were together, but things did not work out for the both of them, and they had to split up. However, the supermodel’s recent social activity generated new expectations of them reuniting when the Zyan released his track ‘Love Like This’.

Are Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Back Together?

Hadid and Malik had been dating on and off since 2015, and they eventually decided to commit to each other in 2019. Soon after, the couple had their daughter Khai. But, much to their fans’ dismay, the couple split up in 2021 when a controversy involving Malik and Hadid’s mother Yolanda broke out.

Zayn Malik posted a shirtless photo of himself at a red piano with no caption on Instagram, which received a like from his ex-girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, fueling rumours of their reconciliation. For the record, Zayn does not follow Gigi on Instagram, but it appears the supermodel keeps an eye on her ex-boyfriend, which has not gone unnoticed.

Zayn Malik’s And Yolanda Hadid’s Feud.

For the uninitiated, Zayn and Gigi split up due to a major argument between the singer and Hadid’s mother. As a result of an argument between the two, Yolanda Hadid claimed Malik shoved her.

The singer had previously kept silent about the allegations, but recently opened out about the incident in an interview. Alex Cooper, the presenter of the Call Her Daddy Podcast, asked him about the incident during his first public interview in six years.

The most valuable thing I have in life is my time, which is why I don’t tend to get involved when people say things online, regardless of whether they have anything to do with me or not, and it takes so much time in a toxic environment to explain yourself to people and justify this,” Malik said.

The singer admitted to keeping to himself. “As result of my understanding of the scenario, I knew exactly what happened, and the people involved in the event knew what had happened as well,” was all I cared about.

According to Malik. “Given the circumstances, I think a rational person would conclude that I simply didn’t want to grab anybody’s focus.” In his words, he did not want to “create a narrative online that my daughter would read into and look back on.” He said it was pointless to engage in a negative back-and-forth with Yolanda.”

Zyan Malik And Gigi Hadid’s Dating Rumours.

It was widely reported that Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez were seen locking lips together, prompting relationship rumours. Still, neither Selena nor Zayn acknowledged the rumors, and a few days ago, Selena unfollowed a slew of people on Instagram, including Zayn and Gigi, effectively ending the speculation. Selena was heard and seen claiming she is single in a viral video.

Gigi Hadid, on the other hand, has been in the spotlight since last year for her reported affair with Hollywood A-lister Leonardo Dicaprio, and insiders suggest they are keeping things casual!

Zyan Malik’s Work Front.

Zyan Malik After a nearly two-year hiatus from the music industry, the singer has returned with his new song, Love Like This, he released the song. The singer thanked his fans and everyone who helped him produce the song in one of his most recent Instagram posts.