Arhaan Khan Is Proud Of His Girlfriend Rashmi Desai For Coming Out As The Strongest Soul Post Suffering

A few months back just before Rashmi Desai entered the Bigg Boss house rumour mills were abuzz that Rashmi Desai is dating a diamond merchant turned actor Arhaan Khan and they will tie the knot inside the Bigg Boss house. And since then a lot has been said and spoken about the two but their relationship is still a mystery. Sometime back, after Arhaan’s eviction from the house, Arhaan took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for his girlfriend Rashmi Desai and applauded her for coming out as the strongest soul post suffering. Sharing a few pictures he had captioned the post as “Out of suffering have emerged the strongest soul; the most massive characters are seared with scars…. So proud of you @imrashamidesai Come out with the trophy.” Take a look:As per reports, Rashmi and Arhaan had met each other in 2017 and had gotten along really well but it was during Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary’s wedding when their couple took their relationship to the next level and started dating. But later when Rashmi and Arhaan were asked to address their dating rumours they laughed it off and said they are just friends. While Rashmi had stated, “Arhaan is my best friend, and like family to me” Arhaan had said, “I admire Rashami for the fact that she is a self-made woman. She has reached where she has on her own. We are very good friends.”But soon after his eviction from the house Arhaan had expressed his desire to go inside the house to propose Rashmi and how much he’s missing her. He had stated, “Rashami was my best friend and I got to know her better while staying inside the house and my feelings towards her changed. I felt attracted to her inside the house. Unki taraf se bhi jo gestures the, toh cheezein kaafi change hone wali thi. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen. She was shocked and cried a lot when I was leaving the house. I am missing Rashami terribly. I feel that what we share is more than friendship. Jab mauka mila toh sabke saamne accept karunga. Ghar ke andar hota toh main wahan bhi unko propose kar deta. I am in love with her. I want to go inside the house again to propose to Rashami.”And he did get a chance to do the same and the couple were seen romancing each other on the show but soon after their relationship hit the rock bottom when Salman exposed Arhaan of having a child from his previous marriage and being in debt of various loans. After which Rashmi decided to call it quits and followed by lots of drama. And now it will be interesting to see if Rashmi decides to give Arhaan a second chance or not.Here’s wishing Rashmi Desai all the best for her Bigg Boss journey.