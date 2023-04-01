Arijit Singh Touches MS Dhoni’s Feet In Opening Ceremony Of IPL 2023, Fans Get Emotional!

When singer Arijit Singh met Chennai Super Kings captain M.S. Dhoni at the IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony, it was a delightful moment for cricket fans watching live on TV and from the pitch. After the performance of three artists – Arijit, Rashmika Mandana and Tamanna Bhatia – the Friday night ended at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Arijit Singh Touched MS Dhoni’s Feet

The First match pf IPL 2023 was between Gujrat Titans And Chennai Super kings. MS Dhoni, The team captains on duty were invited to the stage to pose with BCCI officials and artists. Dhoni was the first to arrive and shook hands with everyone on stage. When he walked towards Singer Arijit Singh, he was surprised by the singer’s gesture towards him as Arijit touched Dhoni’s Feet as a sign of respect. A beautiful moment between them has spread across the internet.

Watch video;

IPL 2023 opening ceremony was Grand

Previously, Arijit, Tamannaah and Rashmika set the stage on fire with their performances. The host of the gala concert, Mandira Bedi, is the first to invite Arijit. He sang all his popular and latest songs from “Jhoomey Jo Pathaan” to “Kabira” and “Kesariya” for about 25 minutes and ended the stage with “Jeetega Jeetega India Jeetega” to the fans’ applause.

Among other performances, Tamannaah performed “Oo Antavaa” to impress fans and Rashmika performed RRR’s Oscar winning song “Naatu Naatu”. He hasn’t forgotten that he surprised everyone with his performance of “Sri valli” in Pushpa: Rise.

Which Team Won First Match of IPL 2023?

Well If we talk about the result of first match, Gujarat Titans started their campaign in style by beating CSK by 5 wickets in the first leg of IPL 2023 to score their first points. GT also won their first match at their home stadium.