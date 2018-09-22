Share

Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan released last week and the film got embroiled in a controversy over smoking scenes soon after. The said portions have been removed from the film but this didn’t stop people on social media from targeting actors. Taapsee Pannu is also facing backlash on social media for standing against this removal of scenes.

Amid the controversy, the scene was deleted from the film by the distributors of the film, Eros International. On thursday, Taapsee Pannu expressed her grief over the issue of deleting three objectionable scenes from the film without director Anurag Kashyap’s consent.

Taapsee’s reaction over the issue didn’t go well with one user who passed derogatory remarks on her. One user, who has now deleted his tweet, had tweeted to Taapsee that if he had been her father, he would have hit her with a belt and a pair of juttis till she stopped pursuing the “devil” of acting.

The tweet read as, “I swear i wish i was her father, all i need is my belt and a jutti. Shittar mar mar ke I would of taken the actress vala bhoot out from her.” To this, Taapsee had replied, “I already feel bad for your kids. God give them strength to live.”

I already feel bad for your kids. God give them strength to live. https://t.co/jbGmqZisOu — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 21, 2018

This didn’t go down well with actors Vicky Kaushal and Arjun Kapoor too, who slammed the man for threatening the lady. Vicky, who shared the screen space with Taapsee in the film, wrote, “Dharam da maan rakhna jaande ho, apni thee da nahi. Phaaji bohot maan rakh laya apne Guruaan da ehe gal karke.”

Arjun Kapoor also stood up for Taapsee. He tweeted, “No religion allows violence. Nothing in this world justifies what this man has said. The more I read this the more it fuels anger towards this crass thought process. Who gives any man the authority to raise their hand on someone and make them decide what they should do or not do.”

Earlier, Anurag reacted to the controversy and tweeted, “Before my tweet is taken down -Congratulations . Here by all problems of Punjab are solved and Sikh youth have been saved. Happy to be back in LaLa land again. Next time you are threatened by a film please call Kishore Lulla directly on Eros knows how to solve matters in minutes.”

Manmarziyaan has so far collected decent amount of Rs 21.40 crores at the box-office. The movie has received good responses from audience as well as critics.