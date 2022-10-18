Arjun Bijlani & Sunny Leone Look Spectacular In Splitsvilla’s Season 14 New Promo- Deets Inside

Splitsvilla X3 was among the most famous shows on TV, and watchers partook in the past season since there were countless exciting bends on the road. It’s an unscripted TV drama wherein every single young lady, as well as young men, come to track down adoration and gain distinction. Last season’s victors were Aditi Rajput and Jay Dudhane, and the crowds revered their science.

In the fourteenth season, the crowd won’t see Rannvijay as the show’s host since he has been surpassed by Arjun Bijlani, who will co-have the television series with Bright Leone.

We as of late saw a promotion for the new season in which Arjun Bijlani is caught on an island with the members for almost three months. It will be extremely invigorating to see who the challengers will be for this season and whether they will actually want to make it a famous season like last time.

The subject of the show is exceptionally heartfelt as the hopeful should find their affection being “saath samundaar paar” from one another. Essentially, the two young ladies and young men will remain on an island for a considerable length of time which are shafts away and should search for affection while remaining islands separated from one another. In the middle of between their island, there will be water as they are encircled by it.

Sunny Leone will remain with the young lady’s group and Arjun will manage the kid’s group in the show. In the wake of watching the promotion, the subject of the time is most certainly about tracking down adoration on an island and being away from one another.

Sunny says “apna pyaar paana hoga aur bhi mushkil” and Arjun finishes the exchange saying “kyunki aapka pyaar hai samundar paar”

It will be extremely energizing to see who the candidates will be for this season and whether they will actually want to make it a well-known show like last time. Splitsvilla season fourteenth will begin on the twelfth of November, each Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm.