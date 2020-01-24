Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor elegantly hiked their first Ramp walk together for the Designer Anamika Khanna

Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor walked the ramp for the designer, Anamika Khanna collection at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour. The Duo perfectly were giving siblings goals, were looking absolutely stunning in their outfits!!

Stepbrother and sister are not always are in good relation, just like in movies but things are completely opposite in real life, we know few of them who have nailed being siblings. The four Kapoor Chirag comprises of Boney Kapoor’s children, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor from his first wife, Mona Shourie Kapoor and Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor from his second marriage with Sridevi Kapoor are synonymous to #SiblingGoalsAfter. After the demise of the legend actress Sridevi, Kapoor family broke up and during that time relations that were not nice between the children of Bony Kapoor, grew up and all of them became each other condolence. Since February 2018, the elder siblings have been shadowing their baby sisters like how and their inseparable bonding knows no bounds!

Arjun and Janhvi walked together for the first time for designer Anamika Khanna and the duo for sure were looking stunning and were giving sibling goals. Janhvi shared the glimpse of her pre-ramp ritual in which she revealed her foodie side. Dressed in a gorgeous lehenga, the runway-ready Janhvi gorged on a scrumptious dessert and she had written, “Pre Ramp Walk Ritual”. Janhvi, binging on her favorite food to calm her nervousness is something that everyone could relate to! Looks like another treat was ready for us as Janhvi was on her way to walk to the ramp with her half-brother, Arjun Kapoor.

Moreover, watching the brother-sister duo, acing the ramp and together in one frame was surely a treat to eyes. Arjun and Janhvi walked the ramp for the designer, Anamika Khanna collection at the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour. The Kapoor’s are for sure enjoying sibling time together and the two of them can be seen with the other two (Anshula and Khushi) enjoying their sibling time and giving sibling Goals.