Arjun Kapoor Announces His Next Movie With Rakul Preet Singh & Bhumi Pednekar- Checkout

Actor Arjun Kapoor will be soon seen with his co-star of ‘Sardar ka Grandson’, Rakul Preet Singh and ‘The Lady Killer co-star Bhumi Pednekar. The trio will embrace the screen together and will deliver some good to the audience. However, the actors remain silent on it but Arjun Kapoor shared a glimpse of the movie via his social media accounts. The post featured Arjun Kapoor along with Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.

If we should believe the rumours then we can say that the title of the movie will be Meri Patni Ka Remake, but the actor revealed that the title is yet to decide. While sharing the post and introducing his new project, Ishaqzaade famed wrote, “Picture aadhi se zyaada done hai, Director Saab too much fun hai, Humari jodiyan tan tana tan tan hai, Title jald hi batane waale humare producer no 1 hai #TitleKyaHaiYaar ?? @rakulpreet @bhumipednekar #MudassarAziz @jackkybhagnani @deepshikhadeshmukh @vashubhagnani @pooja_ent.”

It was the recent post shared by Arjun Kapoor. He confirmed that he is shooting with Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar. As mentioned in the post, this untitled venture will be produced by Jackky Bhagnani and the rest of the team at Pooja Entertainment. Arjun is always been so active on social media, he also attend the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Award in Dubai and shared a funny video with co-stars Ayushmann Khurrana and bestie Ranveer Singh.

Talking about the work front, Arjun is waiting to release his next one ‘Kuttey’ starring Tabu, Nasiruddin Shah and Konkona Sen Sharma in pivot roles.