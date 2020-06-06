Love is all about being together and it doesn’t need any validation from law or society. If two people are in love and are happy with the way things are, they don’t need a stamp to be together. And that’s what Arjun Kapoor and his girlfriend Malaika Arora believe right now. The two have been dating for some time and despite so many rumors of them having married, they two are committed yet very much unmarried. And now we have a past interview of Arjun Kapoor himself stating why he doesn’t wanna marry right now.

In an old interview with PTI, Arjun Kapoor refuted all the rumors of marrying his girlfriend Malaika Arora. The actor said, “I am not getting married. If I am getting married I will speak about it openly. There is no reason for me to hide it. It is not something I can hide from people. If I am not hiding anything now, why will I hide my marriage? “I am working now, I am not in the zone to get married. I don’t care about what the world has to say. I think jumping the gun is silly.”

Arjun then added that these rumors are the part of his profession and he has signed for it. “Even if I say something, it is not necessary that people will stop writing. Speculation is a part of the profession. I have signed up for this and it comes with the territory. My personal life is not personal, it is public. “Media has been gracious and respectful, including paparazzi. There is a certain dignity and sanity being maintained and I would like to keep it that way,” he said.

Malaika too had once called them ‘silly speculations’. Since the last year, there are many reports that the couple is going to tie the knot anytime soon.

