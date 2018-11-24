Arjun Kapoor Hides His Face While Partying With Girlfriend Malaika Arora

Share

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have become the latest talk of the town. Buzz is that the couple has been spending a lot of time together and is getting to know each other’s gang. Earlier, Arjun and Malaika were seen holding hands while getting out of the airport after celebrating the lady’s birthday. After this spotting, the couple has been constantly been the target of the paparazzi to get a glimpse of the couple together.

And by looking at their recent pictures, it seems that Arjun and Malaika may soon take their relationship to the next level. While they used to avoid any public appearances together, now they can be spotted partying together. If you may recall, Karan Johar even made a stark comment on Malaika Arora walking down the aisle, i.e., getting married. She divorced Arbaaz Khan officially last year and apparently, her growing intimacy with Arjun Kapoor was the reason for the same.

Last night was another night of partying for Arjun and Malaika. They were spotted coming out of a dinner get-together, last night. The couple was accompanied by Karan Johar, Rhea Kapoor. Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Kunal Rawal.

While Malaika looked smoking hot in black leather skirt paired with white top and red heels, Arjun was seen sporting denim with white shirt and black jacket. To avoid getting caught by the paps, has to keep his new look under wraps for which he has been hiding his face, since a few days. The actress was seen walking ahead of her boyfriend. Have a look at this pic of Arjun covering his face.