Janhvi Kapoor is all set for her debut movie Dhadak, which is the Hindi remake of Marathi film Sairat. The movie also features Ishan Khatter in the lead role. Ever since Sridevi’s death, Arjun has stood by his half sisters like a rock. In a recent interview, he said that he is very excited for his sister’s debut film. “I am very happy for her. I know how important it is for debutantes to have the right team behind them. Many new faces are launched every year, but the presentation of Dhadak feels good. Shashank (Khaitan) is a great director and Ishaan (Khatter) is superb. Based on the trailer, it looks like they have all worked very hard. I hope Jhanvi gets the same love that all the rest of our family members have got“, said Arjun.

Recently when Janhvi was asked what her elder brother Arjun Kapoor has to say about Dhadak, she revealed “Arjun Bhaiya ne actually jab who mujhse mile unhone bola k aisa lag raha hai k aapne honest kaam kiya hai, koi heroine ki acting nahi kar rahe, aap honestly aapka kirdaar nibhane ki koshish kar rahe hai. Main bahut khush hui ye sun ke. (Arjun Kapoor told me that I have done an honest job in the film and that I am not trying to act like a heroine. She said that Arjun Kapoor told her that she has performed honestly and that she was extremely happy to hear that).”

Check out the interview here:

Before Dhadak’s trailer release, Arjun even penned down a sweet message with words of encouragement for her which gave us all sibling goals. “Tomorrow you will be part of the audience forever cause your trailer comes out… Firstly, sorry I’m not there in Mumbai but I’m by your side, don’t worry. I just wanted you to know this profession is amazing if you work hard, be honest, learn to take the accolades with the brickbats, respect opinions, yet follow ur own path & instinct. It’s not gonna be easy but I know your are ready for all the madness that will ensue.”, Arjun tweeted and also shared an adorable picture of the family.

Tomorrow you will be part of the audience forever #JanhviKapoor cause your trailer comes out… Firstly, sorry I’m not there in Mumbai but I’m by your side, don’t worry. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/a1Go2fhZSG — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 10, 2018

I just wanted you to know this profession is amazing if you work hard, be honest, learn to take the accolades with the brickbats, respect opinions, yet follow your own path & instinct. It’s not gonna be easy but I know you are ready for all the madness that will ensue. (2/3) — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 10, 2018

All the best for ‘Dhadak’! I’m certain that my friends Shashank Khaitan and Karan Johar have presented you and Ishaan Khatter as the modern Romeo and Juliet with elan,” Arjun added.