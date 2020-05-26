Sridevi’s demise in February 2018 came as a big shocker for everyone. She was in Dubai when it all happened and the world mourned the death of a superstar. She was survived by her two daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor and her husband Boney Kapoor. During these tough times, Arjun Kapoor stood like a rock with his father and stepsisters. Here’s what the star had to say about it all.

He said, “You don’t always connect to dots. I reacted to situations the way they happened in real time. Couple of years now today, it’s easier for people to assess. My mother taught me to be a good human being, to be as decent to other people as possible. At that moment, I felt it right to lend my support in whatever capacity I could and be there to start with for my father. It also meant that we got a chance to know Khushi and Janhvi. The maturity comes from the fact that I have seen life. If my life was shaken and uprooted at one point and if I can stabilise someone else’s to make sure they don’t go through the hell that I did”.

Arjun further talked about that he hadn’t anyone by his side when his mother Mona Shourie had passed away. “I know that when something like this hits you, you need people around you. I didn’t have enough people when it happened to me. I wish I had someone sensible to guide me through it too. I hope I can part some wisdom and help Janhvi handle the bad days.”

He added, “I take tremendous pride in being my mother’s son. If I’m able to put the unfortunate part of my life to use to make someone else’s life better, I would always do that.”

