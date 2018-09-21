Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor recently suffered a migraine attack following which she was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai. The actor who was busy shooting for his upcoming film India’s Most Wanted in Nepal, rushed to the hospital in Mumbai to be there for his ailing sister. However, the star kid is now discharged from the hospital and is doing better.

Arjun Kapoor had to rush back to Mumbai as sister Anshula Kapoor fell sick. Arjun Kapoor realized the importance of family in his life. The actor posted a major throwback picture with his mother, Mona Kapoor and sister and wrote a heartfelt message. We all know that Arjun Kapoor is extremely attached to sister Anshula Kapoor and time and again, the actor shares posts with his sister on social media.

The actor posted an emotional note for his sister on social media and the post will warm your heart.

The note could be read as, “Guys today is throwback Thursday. Today I genuinely felt so conflicted as I woke up wondering if all the madness the chaos is all worth it if your loved ones aren’t ok and aren’t a 100 percent. The world ceased to exist for me when my sister wasn’t well for the last few days. I missed my mother even more because I felt vulnerable n helpless sitting in Pokhara trying to be professional because that’s what an actor is supposed to be in that moment.”

The note said, “I realised this week I can handle n face the world as long as my world is fine and the people I care for are okay, otherwise everything kind of feels pointless. This post is just a rambling of thoughts because I realised we are so caught up in trying to run we forget to sometimes just stand breathe n take it all in. I’m grateful and thankful for a lot of things I have seen highs & lows good days and bad days but I know I want to be a more positive person and believe after the dark comes the light and as long as you are by my side I can face it all @anshulakapoor love you and love this really amazing hairstyle u got going back in the day. Ps – all you guys reading this go hug your parents n siblings even if they get confused with the sudden burst of love n affection.”

Anshula replied with a witty comment where she wrote, “I love youuuuuu even when you post the most horrible photos of me bhai”

According to reports, Boney Kapoor’s daughter, Anshula Kapoor, was admitted to the hospital due to a migraine attack. After getting discharged from the hospital, Arjun had told Mumbai Mirror, “Anshula is better now and just needs some more rest. She tried her best to convince me that she was okay so that I could finish work. But honestly, I’d rather see her recover in person.”

And here’s wishing Anshula Kapoor a speedy recovery!