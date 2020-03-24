Arjun Kapoor Shuts Slams Troll Who Called Out Kareena & Taimur For Being Muslims, Said ‘Abe Ch**ye, Hindu Ho Ya Muslim… ‘

Share

Trolling of Bollywood celebrities has now become a day to day thing. Every single day celebs get trolled for their look, body, colour, clothes, religion, opinions and what not! Unfortunately, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently joined Instagram has now become a new target for the trolls. It all happened when Kareena posted a photo with Taimur Ali Khan on her Instagram handle and it was a very beautiful picture and loved by one and all. Even Arjun Kapoor left a comment that read, “The real nawaab.”

This, however, irked a fan that replied the 2 States actor with an offensive tweet, commenting on Kareena Kapoor and Taimur’s religion. “S*le Bollywood mein ek aur bachcha Hindu se Muslim bana tujhe acha lag raha hai.” It irked Arjun Kapoor, to an extent, that he made it a point to give it back to the troll by literally slamming him. In his response, Arjun wrote how what difference does it makes whether he (Taimur) is a Hindu or a Muslim when it doesn’t matter to him or his parents.

Arjun Kapoor’s reply read, “Abey ch**tiyen Hindu ho ya Muslim kya farak padta hai… It doesn’t matter to him and his parents or anyone he knows toh tu kaun hai bey Hindu Muslim karne wala?”

Check out the picture below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9bC5hgpJvP/?utm_source=ig_embed

Now, Take a look at the Arjun Kapoor’s reply to the troll

Arjun Kapoor will next be seen in YRF’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which is also Parineeti in the lead role. The film was all set to release this month but due to the coronavirus, it has been postponed until further notice.