Arjun Kapoor isn’t just entertaining on-screen. While he might have done interesting movies like Ishaqzaade, 2 States, Ki & Ka and others, the guy is equally interesting and entertaining in real life. Those of you who follow him on social media will know what we are talking about.

Take Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram for example. It is filled with pictures from his films, of social events, candid family pics and selfies. But one thing that sets his account apart from his contemporaries is the sheer level of self-deprecating humour and LOL-worthy captions with every picture.

Recently on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Arjun posted a bunch of stories on Instagram along with some family pictures on his profile. And each picture left us laughing out loud.

In the family picture that Arjun posted, chachu Anil Kapoor can be seen wearing sunglasses indoors. Arjun made a joke out of the situation and wrote: “None of us have an answer why @anilskapoor has worn sunglasses in a family picture. Maybe he thought we are his fans..”

Even we are confused as to why exactly is Anil Kapoor wearing sunglasses indoors, that too in a family picture.

Another picture that he posted was of all the Kapoor cousins, Anshula, Khushi, Janhvi, Harshvardhan, Shanaya and Jahaan, sans Sonam and Rhea. Arjun claimed that he chose that one specific picture to post because he looked the best in that one. LOL. Looks like the elder brother to his young cousins doesn’t care how others are looking in the picture, as long as he looks the best. With that picture, Arjun wrote: “I have specifically chosen this one because I look the best in this one!!!”

On Raksha Bandhan, he also posted a throwback childhood picture of him and his sister Anshula Kapoor. In the picture, Arjun is sporting questionable sartorial fashion choices as he is carrying a yellow fanny pack. Also, there is a parrot sitting on his shoulder. A lot is going on in the picture. We don’t know where to start. But Arjun’s caption takes the cake. He wrote: “I have a parrot on my shoulder & guess what she’s confused by !!! My fashion choices….‪Ya I’m sorry that yellow Fanny pack is mine & you ain’t getting it no matter how hard you stare !!! @anshulakapoor, happy rakhi to you !!! ‪You’re lucky you have such an amazingly warm, genuine, funny cool, sorted & fashion forward brother !!! Ya and you’re not a shabby sister yourself too (actually you’re the best) !!! #findingfanny literally.”

Arjun also posted a bunch of Instagram stories on Raksha Bandhan. In one of the pictures, he clicked Khushi Kapoor while she was eating french toast. He caught Khushi in the act and wrote: “she doesn’t care about Rakhi, French toast is bae for life.”

In another candid picture, his younger cousin Shanaya Kapoor can be seen trying to snatch her Rakhi gift from him. He wrote, “Ur rakhi skills need work @shanayakapoor02 didn’t deserve that gift you forcefully took from me”. Anil Kapoor can be seen enjoying their antics in the background.

He posted a heartwarming picture in which Janhvi Kapoor is tying Rakhi on his wrist. But Arjun being the goofy man that he is, found humour in this picture, as well. He wrote: “Love how involved dad is on his phone.” We can’t help but laugh at this one. Aren’t our parents the same? They are more addicted to their phones than us!

Don’t you think he has a witty sense of humour?



