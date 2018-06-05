Arjun Kapoor is not just a loving son but also a doting brother. He is very protective of his sisters Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. And there couldn’t be a better proof to that than what he did today.

Earlier in the day, the actor lashed out at a leading daily for writing an inappropriate headline to a story on Janhvi’s pictures. The pictures were from Monday evening, in which Janhvi could be seen dressed in a short white dress.

As soon as Arjun saw the story, the actor took it to his Twitter account and wrote, “2 trolls write a comment n for the web team of a big newspaper it’s a news story… slow clap ridiculous how trolls are given attention by the media & they wait for us to retaliate…the lesser the stories the lesser the trolls win…”

Check out his tweet right here:

2 trolls write a comment n for the web team of a big newspaper it’s a news story… slow clap 👏 ridiculous how trolls are given attention by the media & they wait for us to retaliate…the lesser the stories the lesser the trolls win… https://t.co/3Y8pXMTV5d — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 5, 2018

Well, that’s like an elder brother!

For those who don’t know, this isn’t the first time that Arjun has slammed a media organization for posting ugly content about his sisters.

A couple of days back, Arjun had slammed a portal for objectifying Janhvi.

Taking it to his Twitter account, the actor had written then,”U know what F**k u man f**k u as a website for highlighting or bringing it to anyone’s attention…and it’s shameful that ur eye would go searching for something like this shame on u…this is how our country looks at young women yet another shining example…ashamed by this…”

And just like him, his sister Anshula Kapoor too stands beside Janhvi and Khushi in every thick and thin.

Post Sridevi’s demise, when some of the netizens tried to abuse Janhvi and Khushi on one of her Instagram posts, Anshula had shut them down like a pro.

Slamming the troller, she had written on her Instagram post, “Hi, I’m requesting you to refrain from using abusive language especially towards my sisters, I do not appreciate it & have therefore deleted ur comments. While I am grateful for your passion & love for bhai & me, just a small correction – I was never working outside India. Let’s please spread joy & good vibes. Thank you for the love.”