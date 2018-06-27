Share

Arjun Kapoor celebrated his 33rd birthday yesterday with his fans , family and friends from the industry. The celebrations started with a midnight surprise from his sisters. After that, he met some of his fans outside his residence and cut a cake with them.

Later in the night, Arjun hosted his friends and family over an intimate dinner. Among the celebrities that attended the party, we saw Varun Dhawan who arrived with his alleged girlfriend Natasha Dalal. Sisters Janhvi and Anshula Kapoor, cousin brothers Harshvardhan Kapoor and Mohit Marwah and Badshah were also spotted at the party.

Check out the pictures from Arjun Kapoor’s Birthday Bash:

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Arjun Kapoor spoke nostalgically about his birthday celebrations as a kid. “I used to love birthday parties. As a kid, I always had a fascination with fancy dress parties so I would turn into Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle, a WWE wrestler, Super-Man and Spiderman. I recall since my birthday comes in the monsoon, other parents would get paranoid to send their children over. So, we would have a film screening (of a movie that was going to release that weekend) at trial theatre and then a cake would be cut along followed by lunch. I would plan my birthdays with my mother way in advance,” Arjun told HT.

On the work front, he will be next seen in Namaste England with Parineeti Chopra. The film is directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and is set to hit the theatres on October 19 during the Dussehra weekend. Arjun has many other under-production films such as Panipat, India’s Most Wanted and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar under his belt.