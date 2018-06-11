Since the time Late Actress Sridevi passed away, everyone has been talking about her daughter, Jhanvi Kapoor’s debut movie, Dhadak. The movie has been Directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar. The film is a remake of the Marathi blockbuster film Sairaat(2016).

Dhadak’s trailer released today and it’s every bit impressive. It revolves around the lead characters Parthavi (Janhvi) and Meet (Ishaan), who are deeply in love with one another. While Janhvi can be seen acing the Rajasthani accent in the trailer, Ishaan just seems fit for the role.

If you haven’t checked the trailer yet, check it out right here:

On Sunday evening, before the launch of the trailer, Arjun Kapoor took it to his social media account to write a few motivating words for his darling sister Janhvi.

Arjun wrote, “Tomorrow you will be part of the audience forever @janhvikapoor because your trailer comes out… Firstly, sorry I’m not there in Mumbai but I’m by your side, don’t worry. I just wanted you to know this profession is amazing if you work hard, be honest, learn to take the accolades with the brickbats, respect opinions, yet follow your own path & instinct. It’s not gonna be easy but I know you are ready for all the madness that will ensue. All the best for #dhadak! I’m certain my friend’s @shashankkhaitan & @karanjohar have presented you & @ishaan95 as the modern Romeo & Juliet with elan!!!”

Here’s the original post:

Jhanvi later replied to the sweet gesture of Arjun Kapoor as “I’ll make you’ll proud I promise.”

Dhadak is a debut movie of Janhvi Kapoor (Daughter of Sridevi) and Ishan Khattar (Step brother of Shahid Kapoor).