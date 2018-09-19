Arjun Rampal separated from his gorgeous wife Mehr Jessi last year after completing almost twenty long years of togetherness. The two were together through the ups and downs of each other’s lives but due to some reason they parted ways and the entire Bollywood and all of Arjun and Jessi’s fans mourned this separation.

However, soon after the split, Arjun was seen spending time with Gabriella Demetriades. The two have been caught a number of times spending quality time with each other. Recently, the couple was caught vacationing together in Europe. Yes, while his ex-wife and kids were busy enjoying Ganesh Chaturthi and drenched in its festivities, Arjun decided to fly away to Europe with his girlfriend.

Earlier, there were just news that Arjun was in Europe with his girlfriend Gabriella, but separate pictures of the two from Europe have surfaced on the internet. Seeing the pictures, one thing is certain, they are both in Europe. But they’ve ensured that they are not caught together and have not shared even a single pic together.

Talking about Arjun’s girlfriend, Gabriella is a popular South African model and actress, who was a Miss IPL Bollywood 2009 contestant and got selected as one of FHM’s 100 Sexiest Women In The World contenders. Gabriella is most famous for being Miss IPL Bollywood in which she represented the Deccan Chargers team. She has also modelled on the Indian circuit, has been seen in a music video opposite Aditya Narayan and even done a film Sonali Cable.