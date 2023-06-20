Arjun Rampal’s Girlfriend Flaunts Her 2nd Pregnancy’s Baby Bump, Netizens Troll, ‘Shadi Kitne…’

Arjun Rampal, a Bollywood actor, and his girlfriend, Gabriella Demetriades, are in the most beautiful phase of their lives. The lovebirds are getting ready to join the parents club for the second time, and they couldn’t be more excited. Gabriella confirmed her second pregnancy with her beau, Arjun, on April 29, 2023, for the uninitiated. For those who are unaware, the pair has been in a live-in relationship for quite some time and have a baby boy, Arik Rampal.bump

Arjun Rampal’s Girlfriend flaunts her second pregnancy baby bump

Gabriella Demetriades took to Instagram on June 19, 2023, and posted a series of stunning photos of herself. Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend looked stunning in the photos, gracefully flaunting her fully-grown baby bulge. The soon-to-be mum can be seen posing for the camera while caressing her baby bulge in one of the photos. Furthermore, the diva splurged on maternity fashion, donning an outstanding nude-shade leopard-printed co-ord set.

Baby Bump is clearly visible

Gabriella wore a short robe with ruffle detailing and a matching thigh-high slit skirt. The expecting mother showed off her pregnancy glow by foregoing cosmetics and accessories. She finished her appearance with a sleek bun and looked stunning. Reacting to the picture many netizens troll her saying, “Shadi kitne bachho ke baad karogi”.

Gabriella often took to Instagram and released a series of photographs from her pregnancy photoshoot. In the photos, the soon-to-be mother looks great with her pregnancy glow. she proudly displayed her baby belly, the beauty emanated the pregnant glow. She accessorises her appearance with dewy makeup and curling open tresses.

When will be Baby Shower?

Recently she talked about her baby shower preparation in QNA .she replied to a question about her baby shower, “I haven’t made any plans yet.” I know my pals are doing it. I’ll put on something fun. “I believe something fits.”