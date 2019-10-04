Arjun Rampal’s Girlfriend Gabriella Flaunts Hot Bod In Open Jacket Within A Month Of Delivery

Share

Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades are on cloud nine as they have recently become parents. The couple is certainly having the time of their lives and having the best time with their newborn son. Arjun’s girlfriend Gabriella is very active on social media and keeps sharing pictures and videos with her fans. Recently, she shared a hot picture where she was seen flaunting her hot body.

View this post on Instagram 🌓 A post shared by Gabriella Demetriades (@gabriellademetriades) on Aug 9, 2019 at 11:09pm PDT

Gabriella has been up and on about getting back into shape post-pregnancy. The newly turned mom constantly shares picture flaunting her abs and her progress in her physique since pregnancy. As the actress has finally maintained her fit physique post-pregnancy, a model that she is, Demetriades took to her Instagram to share a hot picture. In the picture shared by Gabriella, the model looks heart-stopping and sexy in her latest photoshoot.

She captioned the pic, “@sashajairam #comingsoon new look who dis,” and nailed her minimal makeup casual look.

View this post on Instagram @sashajairam #comingsoon new look who dis A post shared by Gabriella Demetriades (@gabriellademetriades) on Oct 2, 2019 at 2:40am PDT