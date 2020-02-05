Armaan Jain tied Knot with his long termed girlfriend Anissa Malhotra, welcomed her in their new phase of life in extreme charming way.

Weddings are all about gatherings, celebration, Tradition and customs. From Roka ceremony, Haldi ceremony for the glow of the bride and groom. The Mehndi referred as symbol of love. The Sangeet is all about competition from both the parties with a question of winning and a lot of dance. The gathering of relatives and the Celebration of love of the amazing couple who are going to spend their rest of lives together. Wedding is about making and celebrating amazing memories with people we love!!

We witnessed one such extremely amazing wedding recently; we are talking about the wedding of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra. Armaan is the cousin brother of Kareena Kapoor Khan and he tied the knot with his long-term girlfriend, Anissa on February 3, 2020, and it was a grand affair.

Where the Baraat was a grandeur, all the Baraatis were dancing on the music and tunes of Dhol, were enjoying in the melody of love for Armaan getting married. Armaan’s cousin sisters, Kareena and Karisma were dancing their heart out as they sat with their brother, Armaan in a vintage car during his baraat.

For the wedding, Armaan opted for a cream-coloured sherwani with a golden turban and Anissa looked a million bucks in a traditional red lehenga with golden embroidery all over it. She accessorised her look with double-layered neckpiece, a maang teeka, and matching earrings and her look and gave a finishing with dewy pink makeup and Smokey eyes.

The Much in love couple looked picture perfect, match made-in-heaven on their wedding day, and gave major inspiration to all the would-be wedded couples. On February 4, 2020, Armaan took to his Instagram handle, shared an adorable picture from his wedding, and welcomed Anissa into the new phase of their lives. He captioned the picture as “Finally #anissamaangayi! Welcome, Mrs Jain!! We both are so excited to begin our life together as husband and wife and want to thank everyone for all their love and blessings.” We wish Armaan and Anissa a Happy Married Life!!