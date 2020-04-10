Arti Singh shared her story of being assaulted inside her own home when she was young. She was just 13 when she had her first panic attack because of this incident. She was assaulted by a servant of her house and she even underwent trauma and depression because of that incident.

In a conversation with Koimoi, Arti was asked about her family’s reaction to her assault story which she opened up about in the Bigg Boss 13 house. She said, “Mom was like itna batane ki kya jarurat thi tum chand lines me nipta sakti thi log kya kahenge…I am confident but she’s a mother and not that confident kyuki wo ek maa ke jaise hi sochegi to… I said ki mom its high time we talk about it.”

She further added, “Aur isko itna bada bana diya but it was a time as mom ka reaction tha ki tumhari abhi shaadi nahi hui hai log kya kahenge…wo mahhaul create hua jab laxmi ji ander aai and lot of people spoke vishal, madhurima talked about their dark part it was a moment and there are many girls who are not able to talk to anybody.”

She concluded by saying, “I said to my mom ki what would have happened agar sach me hota toh abhi toh i got saved but agar hota toh ap kya karti…toh agar shaadi hoti toh ap chupate kya and… I am not ashamed of it and that’s how I tackled and she is proud of me now and I explained it to her!”

For those who don’t know, Arti got a panic attack in the Bigg Boss house and hence revealed that she suffers from such attacks since she was 13, as her house help tried to rape her when she was just 13-years-old.