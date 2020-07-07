Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide has caused a stir in the industry and while everyone has expressed their grief, his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande is still not able to come out. The two were together for over 6 years and she hasn’t been able to get over the shocking news. Now, a close friend of Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande, Arti Singh has spoken to the latter and told what her state was.

In a recent interview with Times Of India, Arti said, “I had known Sushant through Ankita (Lokhande) only. He was a very nice guy and was very motivating. I have spoken to Ankita and asked her if she is fine. Ankita needs her space and I want to give her that.”

After Sushant’s death, Arti had posted a picture of the three of them and written, “No words left…. why .. we will miss you so much.. all of us .. not done sushant . U only and only showed love .. we needed more of you ..”

During the same interview, Arti has also opened up about her depression. Arti was quoted saying, “I am no expert in mental health but there have been times when I had everything in life career-wise, but I have been broken inside. People around me didn’t know till the time it started showing on my face. I was blessed to have people whom I could talk to and share with them what was happening in my life and they stood by me like a rock and didn’t judge me. A depression patient has to really pull himself to get out of the situation. Of course people will listen to us, but in the end we have to help ourselves.”

