It is alleged that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have allegedly moved in with each other during the nationwide lockdown. The two were seen stepping out of Ranbir Kapoor’s residence with Ranbir’s dog which made claims that the two have moved to live-in. Now, there are several rumors doing rounds that the Kapoor and Bhatt families are planning to get these two love birds married by the end of 2020.

There are rumours are in the town that the two will get married in Mumbai in December. According to the reports, Ranbir and Alia ditched the destination wedding idea and now will tie the knot in Mumbai. A source has quoted to Mid-Day, “It was earlier planned as a destination wedding, but now, the families have decided to go ahead with the band-baaja-baaraat in Mumbai, in the last 20 days of December. Thankfully, Rishi’s health is much better, so the family is looking forward to the celebrations. The wedding functions will tentatively kick off on December 21 and will be spread over four days. But the dates are yet to be locked given the current situation.”

No official confirmation has come from the couple yet, but we are already excited! If the wedding is happening in Mumbai, we are sure many stars from Bollywood will be a part of it. Considering the bond Kapoors and Bhatts share with the members of tinsel town once can expect a big-fat-glamorous wedding for Alia and Ranbir.