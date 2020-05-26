Superstar Salman Khan gives Eidi to his fans in the form of new music video Bhai Bhai promotes brotherhood between Hindus and Muslims.

As promised, Salman Khan indeed unveiled an Eid gift in the form of a special song for all his fans out there. And while many were anticipating it to be a song from his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, the superstar dropped in yet another solo music video, which was recently shot at his Panvel farmhouse. The song, titled Bhai Bhai, sees Salman Khan batting for brotherhood, peace and harmony between Hindus and Muslims in times of distress.

The song has been sung by Khan himself and it sees him in a completely dapper avatar sporting a beard and looking chiseled as ever. He manages to charm with some meaningful vocals and his swag. Taking to his social media accounts, Salman Khan shared the link of his song by writing, “Maine aap subb ke liye kuch banaya hai, dekh ke batana kaisa laga… Aap subb ko eid mubarakh (I have made something for all of you. Please watch and let me know how is it. Eid Mubarak to everyone).”

Bhai Bhai has been by Sajid Waji and jointly penned by Salman Khan and Danish Sabri. The song’s description on Salman Khan’s official YouTube channel read, “A special gift for all of you on this auspicious occasion of Eid. Listen to Bhai Bhai and spread the brotherhood. Eid Mubarak to everyone!”

This is the third song that Salman has released during the lockdown after “Pyar karona” and “Tere bina”.

Coming back to “Bhai bhai”, the video of the song has been shot with minimal crew and resources at the actor’s farmhouse in Panvel, where he has been spending the lockdown days with a few family members and friends.