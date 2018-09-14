2.0 is India’s biggest venture in VFX with a huge sum of 75 Million as budget! The movie stars two Indian superstars, Rajnikanth and Akshay Kumar along with Amy Jackson in this mega budget VFX masterpiece. Yesterday, we caught the first glimpse of the movie through the teaser launch. And not long after, it was a meme fest on twitter as people starting tweeting out hilarious memes in regard to the movie!

The movie is a sequel of Rajnikanth and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starer Robot, where Superstar Rajnikanth played the role of a scientist and a robot. In 2.0, Rajnikanth plays the same character and Akshay Kumar plays the role of the antagonist.

Here are some of our favourite memes that had us LOL:

If my mom had superpowers, this is the first thing she'd do. #2Point0Teaser pic.twitter.com/YgNWb4ST5y — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) September 13, 2018

Sir musically users ke dimaag me kya chalta hai? pic.twitter.com/T4EM4Budzo — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) September 13, 2018

sochta hu ki wo kya se kya ho gye

kitne masum the dekhte dekhte @akshaykumar #2Point0 pic.twitter.com/9Y8oySbeHt — SANTOSH⚡ (@SuperADianSP) September 13, 2018

2.0 is all set to release this year and has been simultaneously filmed in Hindi and Tamil. The movie promises to be VFX delight with never before seen action sequences and visual. It will be released in 3D at the theatres near you. People have been excited about the movie ever since the news of it came out and with Akshay Kumar joining the cast, there is no doubt that this movie is bound to make some major box office records not only in India but also overseas.

The movie is set to hit the theatres on 29th of November’18, so gear up for this action-filled delight!

We can’t wait for Chitti to continue his adventure in 2.0 and see some amazing VFX while watching our film industry soar!