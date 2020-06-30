Sushant Singh Rajput’s passing by suicide on June 14 came as a shock to everybody. Many individuals are as yet reeling at the overwhelming news, and are attempting to deal with the enormous misfortune. There has been shock with social media, with nepotism and tormenting in the film business being gotten out. In the midst of this, Asha Negi took to her Instagram to share a video reviewing her experience of working in Pavitra Rishta. And then a user examined her regarding not referencing Sushant, and Asha Negi gave a befitting answer, inquiring as to whether an individual can lament without showing it on social media.

On Monday, Asha Negi shared the video on her Instagram, where she talked about working in the television show Pavitra Rishta. Sharing the video, she captioned it, “It was a life-changing experience to be a part of #pavitrarishta. Working with the best cast and crew, this show was bound to be the no. 1 show at the time..I received a lot of love from the fans as Poorvi and still cherish my days working with the team.” A user pointed out how Asha did not mention Sushant Singh Rajput, who had also been a part of the show.

The comment on Asha’s post read, “You never spoke or mentioned anything for Sushant,” replying to which, Asha Nehi wrote, “Is it that important to follow the trend and mention about how you feel on social media? Can a person not grieve in private?”

While Asha Negi and Sushant Singh Rajput had both included in Pavitra Rishta, the two hadn’t cooperated simultaneously as Asha joined the show a lot later, and by at that point, Sushant had left the show. Asha turned into a piece of the show after one of its jumps.