Asim Riaz Goes Out Of The House During Coronavirus Lockdown? Gets Appreciated By GF Himanshi Khurana

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana who fell in love inside the Bigg Boss house are leaving no chance of grabbing the eyeballs of their fans. recently collaborated for Neha Kakkar’s romantic single, Kalla Sohna Nai. While the song continues to be amongst the top trends on YouTube, Himanshi can’t seem to get enough of her boyfriend, Asim Riaz.

A while back, Himanshi took to her Twitter account and shared a video of her boyfriend and Bigg Boss 13 first runners-up, Asim who is seen interacting with a boy. The boy is seen holding balloons, to sell, in his hands. The clip, Asim being a true gentleman is seen asking the vendor boy if he wants chocolates, replying to which the balloon seller says, “No, chocolates, but food.” Asim is further seen asking him to go to the shop and wait for him there. Aww! Such sweetness! Captioning the video, Himanshi wrote, “Spread love”

https://twitter.com/realhimanshi/status/1242082525410816001?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1242082525410816001&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.spotboye.com%2Ftelevision%2Ftelevision-news%2Fcoronavirus-lockdown-asim-riaz-breaks-self-isolation-rule-gets-appreciated-by-girlfriend-himanshi-khurana-for-spreading-some-love%2F5e78d560b073c85bcd9d991a

While the entire nation is locked down due to the unfortunate outbreak of coronavirus, Asim Riaz’s video of him stepping out of his house may disappoint his fans.

Earlier, the Punjabi singer and actress were recently in news for claiming that someone is meddling with a Twitter account. Reacting to which boyfriend Asim Riaz had said, “They just can’t see you happy, but I am gonna be always standing Right behind you babe @realhimanshi”