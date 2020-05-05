Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s relationship has been under a lot of scrutiny for quite some time. The two have been mocked constantly for their age gap however, it doesn’t seem to bother the two. They’ve decided to take one step at a time and now Malaika has shared her views on starting a family at 45. At 45, Malaika Arora Shares Her Plans To Have Kids With Arjun Kapoor, “We Will Take One…”

The couple had earlier denied that they were seeing each other, but now it’s all in the open. The question now is – when are they tying the knot? In an interview with TOI, Malaika was asked about the same. She said, “We will take it one step at a time. As for marriage, these are not things you can predict. We will go one step at a time. We have been very honest about where we stand, and as and when things move, we will speak about it.”

According to reports, both Malaika and Arjun’s family have warmly welcomed them as a part of the family and they often hang out in parties and family lunches. It is said that Malaika’s 17-year-old son Arhaan Khan has also accepted Arjun and the two have bonded well.

When Arjun Kapoor was asked about the same, he said that he is in a happy state both in professional and personal. He also said that he wouldn't surprise his fans with a secret wedding, but will let them know all if they getting married.