Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul All Set To Tie The Knot

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are reportedly all set to tie the knot in 2022. Sources close to the Shetty family revealed that the lovebirds have blessings of both Athiya and KL Rahul’s families. The source also talked about Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty’s relationship with his girlfriend Tania Shroff. Ahan and Tania could also be tying the knot in 2022.

Ahan-Tania, Athiya-KL Rahul and Suniel Shetty were seen together at the premiere of Ahan’s movie ‘Tadap’. The event also marked the first public appearance of KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty as a couple. The lovebirds were filled with happiness as they posed for the photographs at the event. Recently, Athiya dropped a comment saying ‘1062’ on KL Rahul’s Instagram post and netizens were busy decoding it!

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty often express their love for one another over Instagram. The couple’s social media PDA is loved and adored by fans across the country. The lovebirds have been dating for over 3 years and were apparently set up by a common friend. Athiya often travels with KL Rahul for the latter’s international cricket matches.

KL Rahul Makes The Relationship Official

Dad Suniel Shetty kept quiet and dismissed reports of the two dating. Recently a picture went viral where we could see Athiya conceptualizing and managing KL Rahul’s photoshoot. The two even featured in an eyewear advertisement together. Talking about the advertisement, Suniel Shetty said, “I think they look brilliant together. They are a good-looking couple, na? So, it totally works from a brand perspective. And I must say, they look good together, well, in the ad.”

The year looks great for KL Rahul on professional as well as personal front. The right handed batsman is also about to get an A+ contract for the next cricket season. From swapping clothes to calling Athiya ‘my heart’, the cricketer-heartthrob made his relationship official on social media. Netizens can’t keep calm as the news broke out.