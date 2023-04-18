Athiya Shetty Reveals What Made Her Connect And Fall In Love With KL Rahul; Checkout!

Actress Athiya Shetty tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, cricketer KL Rahul on January 23 this year at Shetty’s Khandala home. It was a private ceremony that took place in presence of their families and friends. Athiya and Rahul are one of the most adorable couples. They wish each other on special occasions and shell out major couple goals with their chemistry. In an interview, the Hero actress revealed what made her fall in love with KL Rahul. Read on to know.

Athiya Shetty Praises Her Husband KL Rahul

In the interview, Athiya was all praise for her hubby. She told Cosmopolitan that Rahul is a ‘people’s person’ and a ‘far better conversationalist’ than her. On how they connected with each other, Shetty said that they have very different personalities, and she believes that’s what balances them out. She also said that their value system is very similar, and that’s how they connected.





Athiya added that there are days when she feels a certain way, and doesn’t have the energy to spell it out or make an effort to explain it well, and Rahul just understands what she is going through. “It comes naturally to him, and that’s what is so special about him,” said the actress.

Athiya also went on to add that Rahul is ‘very patient and not judgmental’, and those are the qualities she loves the most. Suniel Shetty’s daughter also further, praising the cricketer said that he looks at the positive in any person and situation and this quality of his changed her outlook towards life, because now if something unpleasant happens, she always tries to look at it from another perspective. She holds Rahul responsible for ‘changing my mindset’.

For the unversed, KL Rahul has turned 31 today, He is currently playing for his IPL team, Lucknow Super Giants.