Athiya Shetty, daughter of Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty and actress Athiya Shetty, has been in discussion for a long time regarding the news of an affair with cricketer KL Rahul. The two are often seen sharing interesting posts for each other on social media. Not only this but on many occasions, both of them were also seen having a lot of fun together. However, till now no official statement has come out from Athiya and Rahul regarding their relationship. Both have not yet openly confessed their love. Despite this, the way both of them are seen spending quality time together, after that it is believed that they are dating each other. Meanwhile, KL Rahul has given a very special gift to Sunil Shetty on his birthday.





Suniel Shetty recently celebrated his birthday on 11th August. On this occasion, not only his fans but also KL Rahul has given a special gift which Sunil has shared on social media. Actually, after Suniel Shetty’s birthday, KL Rahul gave him a gift by scoring a century. KL Rahul has scored a century while performing brilliantly in the Test match being played at Lord’s. At the same time, Sunil Shetty has praised KL Rahul while sharing a video of this match. He wrote in the caption- ‘Century in the Mecca of cricket. Congratulations and blessings Baba. At the same time, Sunil further wrote, ‘Thank you for my birthday gift.’





Fans are very fond of this post of Sunil Shetty on social media. Commenting on this, the user wrote, ‘Sasurji was happy.’ At the same time, one questioned the marriage of both of them and wrote, ‘When will Rahul get married to your daughter?’ A fan said- ‘Son-in-law scored a century.’ Suniel Shetty was last seen in the film Mumbai Saga. If we talk about Suniel Shetty’s upcoming films, then he will also be seen in Telugu films Gani and Tadap.