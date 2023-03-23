Atif Aslam And His Wife Sara Welcome Their Third Child, Know What They Kept her Name !

Popular singer Atif Aslam has become a father once again. Before Ramadan, an angel is born in the house of Pakistani singer Atif Aslam .Atif Aslam’s welcomes a daughter as his third child. After becoming a father, the singer immediately shared his happiness with fans on social networks. Atif Aslam announced the baby’s name to fans when he shared the first photo of her daughter on Instagram.

Atif Aslam Welcomes Daughter

On March 23, Atif Aslam and his wife Sara became parents to a daughter. On Instagram, Atif Aslam also shared an emotional post about the birth of a daughter. They kept their daughter’s name Halima Atif Aslam. He Wrote, ‘Finally, the wait is over. My heart’s new queen has arrived. Sara and Baby are both doing well. Please keep us in your prayers. Halima wishes you a blessed Ramadan. Now After seeing this post Fans are responding positively to singer Atif Aslam Wife’s post.

Atif Aslam Married His longtime Girlfriend Sara

Let us tell you that Atif Aslam married Sara in Pakistan, Lahore, in 2013. Atif and Sara are the parents of two sons, Abdul Ahad and Aryan Aslam. Atif Aslam is well-known in Bollywood for songs such as ‘Tu Jaane Na’, ‘Tera Hone Laga Hoon’, ‘Dil Diya Gallan’, ‘Pehli Nazar Mein’, ‘Bakhuda Tumhi Ho’, and ‘Woh Lamhe Wo Baatein’.

Pakistani Artists are banned in India

We are all aware of the Pulwama incident and its consequences; India has barred Pakistani artists from working in India. Soon after, the Indian music label T-Series removed songs by Pakistani singers, including Atif Aslam’s recent releases, from their YouTube channel.