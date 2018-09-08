Share

Tweet

Pin 12 shares

Fewest Day spas in Delhi are known for their credible wellness services with extremely good quality therapists. Aura Heritage Spa at Defence Colony is one such destination. Here, each therapy performed pours a haven of relaxation. Enveloped with elegant interiors, wellness and beauty therapies served with fantasy, makes this spa different. Once at the spa, you shall forget being in the heart of a bustling city. The spa has a tranquil, meditative setting that allows you to embark on a personalized journey towards relaxation.

Ancient philosophies of Ayurveda, Yoga and Vedanta are combined with contemporary international therapies. Impressive ambience, premium level products, treatments, excellent therapists quality rejuvenate your health, mind, body & spirit.

Practitioners use a relaxing finger kneading technique with medium pressure, releasing trapped emotional issues and creating overall health and balance. I felt as light as a cotton post the signature massage given by two therapists. A four-handed full body massage that nourished every tissue, enhance the immune system and reduce stress in the body and mind.

BEST WELLNESS & BEAUTY PICKS

BRAZILIAN BLOWOUT- Celebrity smoothing treatment:

I had frizzy, coarse and unmanageable hair and it would take me more than an hour to style hair every day. On a rainy day, my hair had special tantrums. I was going insane managing my hair. I took Brazilian Blowout Hair treatment, an advanced keratin formula that bonds to the hair to create a protective layer around each strand, eliminating frizz and making the hair healthier. After the treatment, my hair was left hydrated, healthy, with a glossy shine and more resilient to heat styling. The best thing is that it is rinsed out at the salon. That means there is no waiting period. Now, it takes me only thirty minutes to get ready. No more styling the hair for hours. It has been nearly three months since the treatment and my hair is still beautiful and totally manageable.

Scrubbing Therapy :

Feel soft and velvety with the natural benefits of the scrub enriched with vitamins and natural antioxidants to stimulate circulation and the lymphatic system. It aids in the rapid elimination of the toxins.

Wrap Therapy:

Choose from an array of wraps to envelop your body with warm aromatic body masks. It helps to exfoliate your body, brighten up the skin tone and improve overall texture and radiance.

Couples Spa Therapy:

The relaxing spa setting opens an avenue for couples to find comfort and a safe haven to unwind and enjoy renewal together.

Massage Therapy: Traditional Thai Massage

An authentic dry therapy that combines yoga, shiatsu and acupressure to release blocked energy at the vital points that are locked along these lines. While with powerful Indonesian Balinese Massage, long strokes are performed in a rhythmic manner to dissolve nodules related to tension. You can also choose a Classic Swedish Massage where muscles are rubbed with long gliding strokes to increase the level of oxygen in the blood, removing muscle-toxins, improving circulation and flexibility.

Nevertheless is Aromatherapy Massage where you can sink into the deep state of relaxation with two powerful combinations of Oil and Massage. Another wonderful Therapy is Deep Tissue that is fantastic for people into hardcore physical activities to release chronic muscle tensions. The focus here is on the deepest layers of muscle tissue, tendons and fascia.

Contact -E-20, 1st Floor, Block E, Defence Colony, Block E, Defence Colony, New Delhi- 110024

Ph-9910015140

By Wellness Advocate:

Khushboo Jain

Founder- Madaboutwellness

[email protected]