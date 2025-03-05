“Avoid Using This Title, Use The Name I Identify With”, Nayanthara Requested Fans Not To Call Her “Lady Superstar”

Beautiful South Indian actress Nayanthara is fondly called ‘Lady Superstar’ by her fans, this is a title given by the fans. But now the actress has requested everyone to call her only ‘Nayanthara’ and not ‘Lady Superstar’. Requesting her fans to do so, the actress has also revealed the reason behind this and thanked the fans for their unwavering support.

Let us tell you that Nayanthara has recently shared a note on X, in which she has requested everyone to avoid calling her ‘Lady Superstar’ and instead address her only as ‘Nayanthara’. She has requested fans and media to avoid calling her ‘Lady Superstar’ and has also expressed gratitude for the love and recognition she has been receiving over the years.

Nayanthara who has worked in Shah Rukh Khan starrer “Jawan” revealed that this name i.e. Nayanthara holds personal significance in her life, which is her true individuality beyond her popularity and identity. She believes that cinema is about connections and she doesn’t want a title to put her on a pedestal that distances her from the people who have supported her throughout this journey.

The actress said that she wants to maintain her close bond with fans who are united by their shared love for films. She has assured them that while the titles may fade, her dedication to her work and their unwavering support will remain forever and wrote, ‘Vanakkam to my dear fans, esteemed members of the media and the film fraternity. Thank you to all the sources of happiness and success in my journey as an actress. My life is an open book, always adorned with your unconditional love and affection. Whether it’s a pat on my shoulder during my success or extending your hand to support me during hard times, you have always been there for me.’