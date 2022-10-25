Avoiding Dry And Flaky Skin This Winter

Your skin may have it difficult during the winter. Due to lower humidity and less insulating air, your skin is more vulnerable to drying out and peeling. All of these skin conditions have an impact on your lifestyle as well as your confidence when you venture outside.

As your skin contributes to having a beautiful appearance, it is the most critical element of any beauty regimen. You must take measures to lessen dryness and irritation if you want to have healthy, beautiful skin.

Keep your skin moist

Moisturizing the skin before bedtime with an anti-aging combo is important for maintaining a healthy and hydrated appearance. And in the winter, when your skin can be drier than usual, it’s even more important.

Fortunately, there are several ways you can do this without using any creams or oils—we’re talking about simple products that you can use right after washing your face in the morning.

Use overnight gels

Dry, chapped and flaky skin during winter can be frustrating and prevent you from enjoying the activities you planned. Using night creams and moisturizing products throughout the day or overnight can help to keep your skin soft and supple. You can also use a facial wash or scrub to remove dead skin cells and oil, which is thought to cause flaky skin.

Hydrate from inside

Keeping hydrated is key to fully moisturising your skin. Winter brings about dry and flaky skin, so be sure to keep ahead of this condition with the right products. Here is a list of steps you can take during the cold months to make sure your skin is happy above all else.

Mind your Fabric

The key to avoiding discomfort caused by winter skin dryness and flaking is to opt for less-irritant fabrics. This goes beyond obvious choices such as cotton or wool. Even many synthetic fabrics, such as polyester and nylon, can be better for the skin than others in the same category because they don’t retain moisture as well.

Apply occlusive ingredients

Occlusive ingredients are the best way to lock in moisture to your skin during cold winter months. Shea butter, cocoa butter, rosehip oil and petro jelly-based products like Vaseline and Aquaphor will provide the most moisture for your skin by creating an occlusive barrier on your skin, which locks in water.

After applying these products to your face once or twice daily, allow them to absorb before applying any other products.

Eat right food

Food provides essential vitamins, minerals and nutrients which the skin cells need to regenerate and grow.