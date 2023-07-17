Away From Glamour, Disha Patani’s Sister Is Serving As A Lieutenant In Indian Army, See Pictures

Bollywood actress Disha Patani often makes headlines with her bold and glamorous looks on social media. The actress is known for playing ‘Priyanka’ in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Later she played vital roles in Baaghi 2 and Ek Villain Returns which slowly made her a hit star. However, very few people know that Disha Patani has an elder sister who is far away from the glamor industry. Disha’s elder sister Khusboo Patani is serving as a lieutenant in the Indian Army.

Khushboo Patani Serving In India Army

Khushboo Patani is the elder sister of Disha Patani who was born in 1991 in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. The father of Disha and Khusboo is a retired DSP. The Patani sisters also have a young brother named Suryansh Patani.

From the very childhood, Khushboo Patani was excellent in her studies. After completing her graduation in B.Tech(Electronics and Communication) from DIT School of Engineering, Delhi, she joined the Indian army. Currently, she is working as a lieutenant in the Indian army.

Fitness Freak- Patani Sisters

The only thing which is common between the two sisters is ‘Fitness’. Disha Patani is known for promoting fitness campaigns. The ‘Baaghi 2’ actress is often seen in gyms to maintain her fit figure. Just like Disha, Khusboo is also a fitness freak and maintains her fit body to serve the country.

‘Wonder Woman’ For Disha Patani

Despite joining different industries, the bond of Disha and Khushboo Patani remained strong which can be often witnessed through their social media interactions. The ‘Ek Villain Returns’ star had once shared her sister’s photographs from her training days in the army.

Disha had also called Khushboo ‘Wonder Women’ in her post. She further expressed how proud she is of her sister. There are also many pictures of the Patani sisters on social media in which both are seen partying and enjoying together at beaches. Well, what are your views on the bond between Disha Patani and Khusboo Patani?