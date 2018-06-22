Despite being super busy due to work commitments, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma always manage to spend quality time with each other. The couple were recently spotted at the airport, but this time they were not travelling together. Anushka Sharma came to bid goodbye to hubby Virat Kohli at the airport and their PDA was too cute to handle.

The 30-years-old actress made sure that she spent all the time she had with him until he went inside the airport and gave him a tight hug before he left for Delhi. Anushka’s airport look was super fashionable as she wore her long pink tunic and white sneakers while Virat Kohli opted for a black sweatshirt and grey track pants.

Check out the pics:

A source close to DNA revealed how the couple has decided to allot 21 days in a year for them with no work, no shoots. “Virat and Anushka have had their hands full ever since they tied the knot. The former has been playing matches at different places around the world, while the latter has been shooting round-the-clock for Zero, Sui Dhaaga — Made in India and for her brand commitments. They also have their entrepreneurial ventures that they are intimately invested in. This gives them next to no time for each other. Which is why Virushka have now worked out a plan to keep 21 days in a year absolutely free to be with each other,” quoted the source close to the couple.

On the work front, Anushka recently returned to Mumbai from the US where she had been shooting with Shah Rukh Khan for her upcoming Anand L Rai film, Zero. The actors were reported to shoot at NASA and Alabama US Space & Rocket Centre. The actress will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju in which she plays the role of Sanjay Dutt’s fictional biographer. The film reunites Anushka with her Bombay Velvet and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil co-star Ranbir Kapoor. She will also be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Sharat Katariya’s Sui Dhaaga. In the film, she plays the role of an embroiderer.

Meanwhile, Virat is heading to Delhi to begin his preparations as India will soon be taking on England in a test series.