Bollywood superstar Shahid Kapoor and his lady love Mira Rajput got blessed with a baby girl two years back and since then happiness lays in their pockets increased manifolds. Well, cutie Misha is the one who declared through a picture that she is now going to the elder sister as another member is now on the way to be included in their family.

Also, Mira shows off her baby bump so confidently in public and every time it gives us goals. In the midst of the pregnancy stage, Mira and Shahid share some adorable pictures and did not shy away from showing off their love on social media.

Recently, Shahid took it to Instagram and shared a picture of the duo. In the picture, both of them are looking so happy. Shahid is seen sitting on the sofa and Mira is hugging him from behind with a fiercely graceful smile.

Indeed Shahid and Mira make a Perfect couple!

Moreover, Mira also shared her feeling about the pregnancy on Instagram and shared a note, which left us moonstruck! She wrote, “You know when you feel like you have butterflies in your stomach… Now think of 2 hands and 2 feet in there. With hiccups…At 2 am Hoping for a good night…’s sleep.”

It looks like both Shahid and Mira love this phase of Pregnancy and wants to enjoy every bit of it.

Earlier in an interview, when Mira Rajput was questioned about her professional career and about her entry in the b-town, she reportedly said that she has no deadline because she’s going to have another baby, and then decide wherever fate will take them.

The ‘Jab We Met’ actor too had recently said that Mira, who is just 23, would prefer to have a second kid soon as well. She wants to flip the norm, get the kids to a certain age and then be free to do what she likes.

Shahid is presently busy shooting for his upcoming movie Batti Gul Meter Chalu. The movie also stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead, directed by Shree Narayan Singh. The actor has even shared a few stills from the shoot of the movie. While Shahid and Shraddha have previously shared screen space together in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Haider, it is the first time Yami Gautam will be collaborating with the two actors. Yami plays a lawyer in the film.