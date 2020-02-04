Ayan Sharma shares an adorable picture of Arpita cuddling their cuties Ahil and Ayat.

Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma’s family of three turned into four with the arrival of their daughter, Ayat Sharma. On February 2, 2020, Aayush treated all his fans with an adorable picture.

To change one’s life a change is necessary. To be responsible responsibility is necessary. For a woman to become a mother and for a boy to become a Father, Parenthood is necessary. All the pain of nine months, the mood swings, the nauseous feeling, the kicking in the stomach and other physical changes and the waiting is worth when the parents holds the baby in their hand.

For the Khan Khandaan, December 2019 came with a lot of joy, happiness and prosperity as their princess, Arpita Khan Sharma and her hubby, Aayush Sharma had welcomed their second child, Ayat Sharma. In September 2019, Aayush had confirmed the news of Arpita’s pregnancy at the red carpet of IIFA. Arpita had chosen her brother, Salman Khan’s birthday i.e., December 27, 2019, to welcome her little bundle of joy, as it was her birthday gift for her brother.

On December 27, 2019, Aayush had taken to his Instagram handle and had revealed the name of his little angel. He had written, “We’ve been blessed with a beautiful baby girl. Thank you so much for all the love and blessings for Ayat Sharma.”

Aayush took to his Instagram handle and gave a pleasant treat to all his fans as he posted a drool-worthy picture of his wife, Arpita cuddling their tiny tots, Ahil Sharma and Ayat Sharma. While Ayat looked beyond cuteness in her onesie and twinned with her mother in white, her brother, Ahil, like a true poser was giving a peck on his momma’s cheeks. Along with the picture, Aayush wrote, “Happy faces.”

Little Ayat was born on the same day of Salman birthday. We cannot stop adoring the picture of little Ayat with her mamu Salman. The little cutie looks adorable!