Ayurvedagram Ayurvedic Heritage Wellness Resort-Heart of Detox, Healing chronic ailments, Ayurveda

I had to shoot therapies for a TV show and visit to Ayurvedagram Heritage wellness Retreat happened accidently. One and a half our Drive away from Bangalore Airport, Ayurvedagram Retreat is an internationally reputed Healing Palace, for authentic Ayurveda treatments and long term Rejuvenation Programs. Pulse diagnosis, Conventional therapies, Herbal medicines from Kerala Ayurveda Limited, Customized Yoga and Meditation, Balanced Ayurvedic vegetarian diet as per the classical Ayurveda scriptures is the core program at AyurvedaGram.

Shares Mr Vinay, Marketing head, ‘80 year old Antique Palace was converted into the Retreat to provide a healing atmosphere with ethnic ambience by physically transplanting various heritage houses and structures from Kerala at the retreat to make guest cottages. This is done to recapture the rich architectural splendor and natural surroundings of that region. It is a serene 7 acres of sprawling lush greenery with more than 200 species of rare medicinal herbs.’

Ayurveda Treatment Programme Packages

Stress Managementt- Stress, strain and anxiety combined with the pollution and unhealthy eating cause ill health and most ailments today. Holisitic Ayuveda approach puts together programs and soothing massages like Pizhichil, Shirodhara and other treatments with right food to balance The Tridoshas. This is done in tandem with Yoga sessions and Meditation.

Spine and Joint care- The programme includes Ayurveda therapies, Yoga, mild physical exercises and healthy diet

Weight Reduction— The body channels are cleared with therapies and for weight loss specific treatments with deep dry massages using herbal powders and pastes are given. Synchronized Massages with specific oils and steam bath help loosen the accumulated fat. This along with a specially designed diet and regular walking helps reduce weight.

Lifestyle Disease Management- Issues like Diabetes, High Cholesterol, Hypertension, other complications are treated with specific Ayurveda therapies along with herbal internal medicines. Pranayama along with Yoga and Meditation Ayurvedic fresh cooked food are used extensively to correct the problems.

Women health Programmes– Physical problems like uterus problems, menstrual problems, various pathological conditions, infertility, poly cystic ovarian disease, endometriosis, uterine fibroids and others are treated with herbal medicines and traditional therapies like Avagaha, Pichu, Kshalana, and Sekam apart from Panchakarma.

Panchkarma Treatment—It is Ayurveda detoxification treatment that includes five major procedures to purify the whole body by eliminating the accumulated toxins from it. It is carried out for 7- 14 days.

Old Age Care- Multiple health issues like indigestion, insomnia, exhaustion, diminishing memory, depression, joint pain , constipation, Geriatric care and others are treated.

Rejuvenation Treatment-Constant activity produces toxins and free radicals which damage the body cells. This programme works towards removing all the toxins from the body using various rejuvenation therapies.

Ayurveda Therapies- Ayurvedic Health Regime is carved by the best Ayurvedic doctors over 45 Kerala Ayurvedic massage therapies with disease specific combinations of herbs and medicated oils. HERAPIES include Synchronized Abhyangam, ChoornaPindaSweda, Poultices, Upanaham, KashayaVasthi, PathraPindaSweda, Shirodhara, Kayasekam, Virechana, Udwarthana, Kshalana, Pichu, Takradhara , Lepam:, NetraTharpanam, KaadiDhara, JanuVasthi, Avagaaham, KashaayaDhaara, GreevaVasthi, Urovasthi, Nasya, Thalam, Padabhyangam and various others.

Yoga and Meditation with the authentic Ayurveda treatments in the luxury of rich architectural splendor and natural surroundings is a favourite visit of many celebrities too.

Ayurvedagram Ayurvedic Heritage Wellness Resort

Hemandanahalli, Samethanahalli Post, Whitefield, Bengaluru, Karnataka- 560067

www.ayurvedagram.com

