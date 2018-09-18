Ayushmann Khurrana has proved his caliber as an actor time and again. He is one of the most talented actors in the industry who does not shy away from playing bold and challenging roles on screen. With movies like Vicky Donor, Dum Lagaa Ke Haisha, Bariely Ki Barfi, and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan in his list, he has proved his versatility and excellence. Seeing the charm of the actor on screen, many females went gaga over the actor and started crushing on him. But their dreams came crashing down when they found out that Ayushmann Khurrana was in fact a married man.

We all believed that the spouses and better halves of actors and actresses are the most understanding as they allow them to shoot intimate bedroom scenes and kissing scenes with other people. However, Ayushmann Khurrana has proved that his wife is just like any other person who is jealous, possessive, and insecure at the same time for her man.

The actor has revealed that his wife Tahira Kashyap was not very comfortable when she saw him kiss Yami Gautam on screen in his first movie Vicky Donor. When he was asked about the same in a recent interview, he quickly responded how he managed to get his wife to agree for the scenes.

“Of course, she was. I was wanted by everyone (after Vicky Donor became a hit). We were also going through a rough patch. She was not ready for all this.” Did she ask him to induct a ‘No Kissing/Lovemaking Clause’ in his contract with filmmakers? “She wanted to of course that I should not kiss on screen. You see, were like the first boyfriend and girlfriend of each other (when we fell in love at a very young age),” Khurrana replied. Added the Andhadhun actor, “But Tahira is also an artist. She has grown tremendously. I was very immature when I married. Plus, we had a long-distance marriage (Tahira stayed in Chandigarh) for the longest time. I am glad that things are good now.”

“Every relationship needs time. If you give time to your partner, he/she will feel much more secure,” Ayushmann concluded while stating how they came to terms with his acting and intimate scenes.