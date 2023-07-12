Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals Shah Rukh Khan Inspires Him The Most; Wants To Do Film Like Baazigar!

Ayushmann Khurrana is a multitalented person as he is an actor and also a promising singer in the film industry. The actor is busy promoting his upcoming film Dream Girl 2 co-starring Ananya Panday. Ahead of its release, in a recent interview, the actor revealed Shah Rukh Khan inspires him the most and also expressed his desire to do a film like Baazigar. Scroll down to know what he said.

Ayushmann Khurrana says Shah Rukh Khan ‘inspires’ him

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the Andhadhun actor talked about his upcoming film, a recently released single called Raatan Kaaliyana, and heaped praise for SRK. Talking about his favorite role, Ayushman said that he likes the guy-next-door roles but expressed his desire to do a film like Baazigar. He added, ” I would love to do a Baazigar also to surprise the audience altogether.”

The actor then went on praising Shah Rukh Khan and added how the superstar changed the game in the 90s already. Ayushmann said, “Shah Rukh Khan changed the game in the 90s and he chose those unconventional rules and you know inspired actors like me.”

Ayushmann also opened up about his career plans and why he has decided to cut down the number of projects. Explaining the point, the actor said that he is a “terrible multitasker.” He added, “Now I think I won’t be doing more than two films a year, and we will be doing at least two to three film songs in a year.”

The Vicky Donor actor said that he has realized that his music is taking a back seat. “And that is like soul food for me. So, I think music should be there, now,” he concluded.

Work fronts of Ayushmann Khurrana

On the professional front, Ayushmann will be seen in Dream Girl 2 alongside Ananya Panday and Ranveer Singh. The film will hit theaters on August 25.